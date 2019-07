(L-R) Indonesian composer Ananda Sukarlan, Spain's embassy representative Salvador Rueda Rabanal, Obor Foundation general manager Kartini Nurdin, Salihara Community program manager Ening Nurjanah, writer Goenawan Mohamad and the head of the Instituto Cervantes Javier Serrano hold copies of the book 'Don Quijote' during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Spain's embassy representative Salvador Rueda Rabanal talks to the media during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

"Di suatu tempat di La Mancha, tempat yang namanya tak kupedulikan..."

That is how one of literature's most iconic introductions sounds in Bahasa Indonesian – a language spoken by more than 265 million people in the largest Muslim-majority country on Earth.