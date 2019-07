In the Moroccan town of Beni Ammar Zerhoun, donkeys took part in a beauty contest as part of a local festival paying tribute to the cultural significance of the animal in the North African country, where despite its omnipresence it often enjoys a bad rap.

In this unprecedented beauty pageant, six donkeys paraded in front of a panel of 10 judges in the small town situated between the cities of Fez and Meknes, in central Morocco, as part of the 12th edition of FestiBaz.