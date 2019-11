A mummified lion is displayed after it was excavated in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt, 23 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anany (C) speaks as he stands next to mummified animals displayed after they were excavated in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt, 23 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Dozens of ancient animal mummies, including lion cubs, birds, crocodiles and cats, have been discovered at Saqqara necropolis in Giza.

The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced the find on Saturday in the archaeological zone of Saqqara, south of Cairo, which also included 75 statues.