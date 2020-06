A handout photo from the Galapagos National Park (PNG) of newly hatched turtles on their way to the sea on May 31, 2020 (released June 3, 2020) in Playa Grande on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. EFE/PNG/EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

A handout photo from the Galapagos National Park (PNG) of newly hatched turtles on their way to the sea on May 31, 2020 (released June 3, 2020) in Playa Grande on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. EFE/PNG/EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Dozens of the endangered green sea turtles began their journey to the ocean Wednesday after hatching in nesting sites on several beaches of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands.

The natural phenomena was highlighted on Wednesday by the Galapagos National Park (PNG), which is carrying out a project involving the island's population to monitor and protect the hatching of the eggs. EFE-EPA