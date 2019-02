A woman washes her hands to avoid Ebola infection in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, 22 May, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

An Ebola outbreak spreading in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo has, as of Friday, caused 468 deaths in what was the worst epidemic in the central African nation's history.

The outbreak, which emerged shortly after the DRC's government declared an end to another flare-up of the disease in the west of the country in June was announced on Aug. 1 in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.