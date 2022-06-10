A quintet of drag queens dressed as Marilyn Monroe on Thursday in Los Angeles sang to President Joe Biden and the leaders of other Western Hemisphere nations calling on them to halt the climate crisis in North and South America.
The performance, one of many being staged in downtown Los Angeles as the 9th Summit of the Americas is under way, also featured a drag queen dressed as late Argentine first lady Evita Peron and who sang an adapted version of the iconic "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina" - this one being "Don't Feed the Greed, Argentina" - to urge rich countries to pay their ecological "debt" to developing countries.