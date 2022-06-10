A drag queen holds up a sign next to an image Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles, a performance by members of the LGBT community to urge hemispheric leaders meeting here for the Summit of the Americas to exert greater effort to care for the environment and combat climate change. EFE/ Javier Romualdo

Drag queens hold up signs next to images of US President Joe Biden (l) and Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso (r) on June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles, a performance by members of the LGBT community to urge hemispheric leaders meeting here for the Summit of the Americas to exert greater effort to care for the environment and combat climate change. EFE/ Javier Romualdo

Drag queens hold up signs next to images of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso (l) and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (r) on June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles, a performance by members of the LGBT community to urge hemispheric leaders meeting here for the Summit of the Americas to exert greater effort to care for the environment and combat climate change. EFE/ Javier Romualdo

A quintet of drag queens dressed as Marilyn Monroe on Thursday in Los Angeles sang to President Joe Biden and the leaders of other Western Hemisphere nations calling on them to halt the climate crisis in North and South America.

The performance, one of many being staged in downtown Los Angeles as the 9th Summit of the Americas is under way, also featured a drag queen dressed as late Argentine first lady Evita Peron and who sang an adapted version of the iconic "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina" - this one being "Don't Feed the Greed, Argentina" - to urge rich countries to pay their ecological "debt" to developing countries.