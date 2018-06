A team of dragon boat racers make their way to the start line as other teams watch from fishing boats during the Dragon Boat Festival in Aberdeen fishing harbor in Hong Kong, China, May 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The shores of Hong Kong on Monday became the meeting point for thousands of people celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival with revelry and rowing competitions.

The festival, one of the biggest dragon boat events in Asia, kicked off with songs, celebrations and colorful costumes.