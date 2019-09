Thousands of people attend the Rock in Rio Festival 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Canadian rapper Drake on Friday thrilled his fans at the Rock in Rio music festival held at the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

His performance on the first night of the 20th edition of one of the world's largest music festivals was marred by intermittent rain that failed, however, to dampen the spectators' spirits. EFE-EPA