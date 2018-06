A cockatoo climbs a ladder during the bird show at the National Zoological Garden in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Drawings of cockatoos in a book on falconry, written in Latin and dating back to the 13th century, shed light on trade between Europe, Southeast Asia and Oceania during the Middle Ages, according to historians.

The manuscript, titled "De Arte Venandi cum Avibus" ("The Art of Hunting with Birds"), is kept at the Vatican Library and was written by or for Emperor Frederick II of Hohenstaufen (1194-1250), who also ruled over Sicily, Cyprus and Jerusalem.