A group of 11 "Dreamers" arrived in Washington on Thursday after walking more than 400 kilometers (250 miles) from New York to highlight the sacrifices that the undocumented community has made to live in the US and to demand a solution that regularizes their immigration status in this country.
Neither rain nor snow nor low temperatures prevented the 11 young migrants, brought to this country as children and representing the 11 million undocumented immigrants living here, from arriving on Thursday in the nation's capital to publicly present their concerns and proposals in front of the Washington Monument.