Every year, thousands flock to the Niño Dios market in the heart of Mexico City in search of accessories to dress Baby Jesus figurines in commemoration of the presentation of Jesus at the church.

The market, located on Talavera street, showcases a wide array of garments and accessories to dress the Jesus figurines, including gowns, shoes and scepters. Although the Catholic Church suggests that the statues be dressed in white, one is able to find a multitude of unorthodox outfits, ranging from the jerseys of soccer players to mariachis to Christian figures like the pope or Saint Jude.