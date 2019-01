Buddhist followers attend the last day of the Drubchen Puja at Nagi Gumba, Monastry in Shivapuri National park, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Buddhist nuns play horns during the Drubchen Puja at Nagi Gumba Monastery of Shivapuri National park on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Buddhist nun attends the last day of the Drubchen Puja at Nagi Gumba, Monastry in Shivapuri National park, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, early Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Buddhist follower prays on the last day of the Drubchen Puja at Nagi Gumba, Monastry in Shivapuri National park, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Tibetan Buddhist teacher and meditation master Chokyi Nyima Rinpoche (L) gives blessing on the last day of the Drubchen Puja at Nagi Gumba, Monastry in Shivapuri National park, outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Hundreds of Buddhist devotees from across Nepal gathered at a mountain retreat in the outskirts of Kathmandu to seek blessings from monks and nuns on the ninth and final day of the Drubchen Puja on Tuesday.

The festival is held every year around mid-January in Nagi Gumba, a monastery run by nuns.