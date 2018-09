Visitor inspects the cloning table displayed at the Museum of Illusions at Al Seef near the Dubai Creek in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Visitors pose for photos in an exhibit at the Museum of Illusions at Al Seef near the Dubai Creek in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Two UAE visitors stand in the Ames Room at the Museum of Illusions at Al Seef near the Dubai Creek in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Two visitors looks each other through the mirror with their distorted faces as special effects display at the Museum of Illusions at Al Seef near the Dubai Creek in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A Visitor inspects an artwork at the Museum of Illusions at Al Seef near the Dubai Creek in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Visitors to the Museum of Illusions in Dubai seemed both excited and perplexed on Sunday while interacting with the new museum's mind-bending visual curiosities, as documented by an efe-epa photojournalist.

It was a chance for a sneak peek at 80 exhibits presenting optical illusions dealing with perspective, reflection and color before the museum opens its doors to the public on Sept. 12.