An undated photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother at their home in Norfolk earlier in April, to mark his first birthday in Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

Three new photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son, who is fifth in line to the British throne were released early Tuesday to mark his first birthday.

In the snapshots taken by his mother, Prince Louis, the younger brother of Prince George, who is to turn six on July 22, and Princess Charlotte, who is to turn four on May 2, was seen playing in the garden of the family residence in the English county of Norfolk.