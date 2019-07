Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a photocall after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, Britain, 27 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the memorial service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence in St Martins in the Field, central London, Britain, 23 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a visit to Morocco with Prince Harry on 24 Feb 2019. EPA/Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle has guest edited the September issue of Vogue fashion magazine in the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Sussex highlighted fifteen women who "break barriers," with teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among those who feature on the cover.