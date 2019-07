Britain's Prince Harry (L) and his then fiancee Meghan (R) pose during a photocall after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, Britain, Nov. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage during the Trooping of the Colour Queen's birthday parade, in central London, Britain, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday are expected to hold the baptism ceremony of their son, Archie, in Windsor Castle, on the outskirts of London, in what is to be a private ceremony attended by family and close friends, although details were yet to be made public.

So little information has been let out by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that not even the names of the godparents of the child - seventh in the line of succession to the British crown - have been revealed.