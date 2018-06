An Indian man covers his face to avoid breathing in pollution as he crosses the road in New Delhi, India, 14 June 2018. People in the Indian capital city are struggling with high levels of PM10 air pollution recent days triggered by dust storms. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Sikh men cover their faces to avoid breathing in polluted air while riding a motorcycle in New Delhi, India, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Strong dust storms have caused an increase in pollution in the large cities of North India and especially in New Delhi, where levels recorded on Thursday were nearly three times the threshold considered toxic by the World Health Organization.

According to figures from the Central Pollution Control Board, the level of PM10 (particulate matter less than or equal to 10 microns in diameter) rose to more than 800 per cubic meter in the Indian capital on Thursday morning.