A Burqa-clad woman sits at the public gallery of visitor's section, before the debate on face covering clothing, at the Dutch Second Chamber in The Hague, The Netherlands, Nov. 23, 2016, EPA-EFE FILE/BART MAAT

The prohibition of the use of burqas in public spaces, designed to target some 200 women who use the face-covering garments, came into force amid much controversy on Thursday in the Netherlands.

The law is aimed at those who wear Islamic garments such as the burqa (a veil that covers the entire face with a grid at eye level) and the niqab (which only exposes the eyes) but also to those who use a full-face helmet or balaclavas, which are quite common during low temperatures.