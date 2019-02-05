The Netherlands' Climate Envoy, Marcel Beukeboom, during an interview with EFE in The Hague, the Netherlands, Feb. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/IMANE RACHIDI

The Netherlands' international representative for climate affairs on Tuesday told EFE in an interview that everyone should join forces in the fight against global warming.

Marcel Beukeboom, who was appointed Climate Envoy of the Dutch ministry of economic affairs and climate policy in Oct. 2017, stressed that it was crucial to act as soon as possible and without looking for culprits when it came to countering climate change, instead working with the worst global emitters of greenhouse gases to find ways of reducing their emissions.