King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (L), Queen Maxima (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) pose for a photo as they arrive for their meeting in New Delhi, India, Oct.14,2019.EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

King Willem-Alexander (C) and Queen Maxima (R) of the Netherlands converse with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (L) during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential Residence in New Delhi, India.EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

King Willem-Alexander (C) of the Netherlands inspects a guard of honor during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential Residence in New Delhi.EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

King Willem-Alexander (2-L) and Queen Maxima (3-L) of the Netherlands pose for a group photo with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind (2-R), first lady of India Savita Kovind (L) and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (R) during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential Residence in New Delhi,Oct.14,2019. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Dutch king and queen arrive to royal welcome in India

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands have begun their five-day state visit to India during which they will meet top Indian officials to boost economic and political ties between the two countries.

The royals were accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday hours after they touched down in New Delhi.