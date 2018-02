A trash-strewn street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 5, 2018, after fans celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the defending champion New England Patriots. EPA-EFE/Bastiaan Slabbers

Police officers watch as fans celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the defending champion New England Patriots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bastiaan Slabbers

A fan celebrates the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots in the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bastiaan Slabbers

Fans celebrated into the early morning hours Monday across Philadelphia after the Eagles edged the New England Patriots 41-33 to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Streets in downtown Philadelphia filled with jubilant fans as soon as the game ended on Sunday night, with Eagles diehards toasting Nick Foles, the back-up quarterback who led the team to victory.