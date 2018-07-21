A photo showing some of the letters of support sent by Central American youths to migrant children who are currently being detained by the federal government, Perris, United States, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ivan Mejia

Luz Gallegos, director of community programs for TODEC (Training Occupational Development Educating Communities) Legal Center, poses next to letters of support sent by Central American youths to migrant children who are currently being detained by the federal government, Perris, United States, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ivan Mejia

Central American youths who arrived in the United States as undocumented migrants and spent time in immigration detention centers launched an initiative to write letters of support to migrant children who are currently being detained by the federal government.

Luz Gallegos, director of community programs for TODEC (Training Occupational Development Educating Communities) Legal Center, based in Southern California's Riverside County, told EFE that the idea to write letters to children who were separated from their parents at the border emerged a month ago, when news outlets began to report on the impacts of Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.