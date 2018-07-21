Central American youths who arrived in the United States as undocumented migrants and spent time in immigration detention centers launched an initiative to write letters of support to migrant children who are currently being detained by the federal government.
Luz Gallegos, director of community programs for TODEC (Training Occupational Development Educating Communities) Legal Center, based in Southern California's Riverside County, told EFE that the idea to write letters to children who were separated from their parents at the border emerged a month ago, when news outlets began to report on the impacts of Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.