Opportune diagnosis of Hepatitis C is fundamental for avoiding complications such as cirrhosis or cancer of the liver, and if adequate treatment is administered it is possible to cure it completely, Dr. Enrique Wolpert Barraza told EFE

According to recent estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 185 million people in the world are infected with the Hepatitis C virus, of which some 350,000 die every year.