A seafood dish is presented during the final round of the Eastern European section of the Olivier Roellinger chef competition in the training kitchen of the College of Commerce, Catering and Tourism of the Budapest Business School (BBS) in Budapest, Hungary, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH

A contestant prepares dishes in the final round of the Eastern European section of the Olivier Roellinger chef competition in the training kitchen of the College of Commerce, Catering and Tourism of the Budapest Business School (BBS) in Budapest, Hungary, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH

Contestants cook to impress the jury in the final round of the Eastern European section of the Olivier Roellinger chef competition in the training kitchen of the College of Commerce, Catering and Tourism of the Budapest Business School (BBS) in Budapest, Hungary, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH

Young chefs from countries in Eastern Europe were on Tuesday putting their skills to the test in Budapest as part of a competition that advocates sustainable cooking and the preservation of marine life in the world's oceans, as seen in images released by epa.

The Olivier Roellinger contest brings together student chefs under the age of 25 in various centers across Europe, while there was also a category for professional chefs under 35.