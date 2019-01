A serviceman of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special unit submerges himself into ice cold water of a river during Orthodox Epiphany in the village Gorodishche, some 15 km from Minsk, Belarus, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A picture taken with a drone shows Polish Greek Catholic believers getting into the Bugaj River during the Epiphany celebrations in Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MICHALOWSKI

Serbian Orthodox believers swim in the cold water of the river Danube during the celebrations of the Epiphany Orthodox holiday, in Belgrade, Serbia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Serbian Orthodox believers get ready to swim in the cold water of the river Danube during the celebrations of the Epiphany Orthodox holiday, in Belgrade, Serbia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Orthodox Christians across central and eastern Europe on Saturday commemorated the baptism of Christ by immersing themselves in often frigid rivers, lakes and ponds for the Epiphany religious festival, one of the most important dates on the calendar for faithful in this part of the world.

In the Serbian capital, dozens of men swam through the Danube, Europe's second largest river, to mark the occasion, which in Eastern Orthodoxy is marked on Jan. 19, in accordance with the Julian calendar.