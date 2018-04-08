A delegation of MEPs and World Health Organization representatives visited Conakry (Guinea) to review the health system with director of the Ignace Deen Hospital, Mohamed Awad (R) listening to questions of the MEP Norbert Neuser (L) and the German MEP of the social-democratic group Maria Noichl (2nd R), Conakry (Guinea), Apr. 8, 2018. EFE/Mohamed Siali.

The Ebola epidemic which left more than 11,000 dead over an expanse of West Africa encompassing Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone between 2014 and 2016, has enabled experts to draw a series of conclusions in a bid to improve health services in Guinea at least, a European Parliament delegation visiting the country said Sunday.

The parliamentary delegation, alongside experts from the World Health Organization, visited Conakry to review the main pillars of the county's health system and to check on the changes made in order to avert similar health disasters.