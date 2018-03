EU Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, holds a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, May 30, 2017 EFE- EPA (FILE)/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

An actor performs on stilts in front of Town Hall on the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Jan 31, 2018, during the launch of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /STEPHANIE LECOCQ

EU Commissioner responsible for Research, Science and Innovation, Carlos Moedas gives a press briefing in Brussels, Belgium, July 3, 2017.EFE-EPA (FILE) /OLIVIER HOSLET

The Brussels Town Hall on the Grand Place is illuminated in Brussels, Belgium, Jan 31, 2018, during the launch of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel gives a press briefing in Brussels, Belgium, Jan 15, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/OLIVIER HOSLET

The Brussels Town Hall on the Grand Place is illuminated in the color of the European flag in Brussels, Belgium, Jan 31, 2018, during the launch of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission underscored on Tuesday the importance of Europe's shared cultural heritage and how science, research and innovation could help secure its future for the benefit of its citizens.

The commission said more than 300,000 people were employed in the European Union's cultural heritage sector, with 453 sites inscribed in UNESCO's World Heritage List.