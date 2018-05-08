The MET Gala 2018, formally called the Costume Institute Gala, on Monday took up Catholic imagery as the main theme of the night to celebrate its 70th anniversary at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, with dozens of celebrities donning dresses of ecclesiastical glamor on the red carpet.
Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the benefit celebrated the opening of the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibition.