Anna Wintour arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

(L-R) Charlotte Casiraghi, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Kate Moss, Amber Valletta, Anthony Vaccarrello, Anja Rubik and Mica Arganaraz arrive on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Nicki Minaj arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Madonna arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

George and Amal Clooney arrive on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Rihanna arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Katy Perry arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The MET Gala 2018, formally called the Costume Institute Gala, on Monday took up Catholic imagery as the main theme of the night to celebrate its 70th anniversary at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, with dozens of celebrities donning dresses of ecclesiastical glamor on the red carpet.

Organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the benefit celebrated the opening of the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibition.