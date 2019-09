Yamilet Soto, a coordinator of the Juanilama Agroecological Association, is seen on Sept. 13, 2019, in a rural area of Costa Rica, a country that sees ecotourism as the answer Latin America needs to drive the development of its rural populations: the biodiversity of those areas plus their culture and local gastronomy can add up to a vastly improved local income. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

Photo taken Sept. 13, 2019, of a sloth in a rural area in Costa Rica. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

Photo taken Sept. 13, 2019, of a rural area in Costa Rica. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

Ecotourism is the answer that Latin America needs to drive the development of its rural populations: the biodiversity of those areas plus their culture and local gastronomy can add up to a vastly improved local income.

The expert in environmental architecture, ecotourism and sustainable planning, Mexico's Hector Ceballos, told EFE that Latin America altogether has the greatest biodiversity on the planet.