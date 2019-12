Photo provided by the Jocotoco Foundation on Dec. 15, 2019, showing a member of the blackbreasted puffleg species, a type of endangered hummingbird living in the Yanococha nature preserve near Quito, Ecuador. EFE-EPA/FRANCISCO SORNOZA / FUNDACION JOCOTOCO/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Hidden among the clouds that caress a mountain in Quito, the Yanachocha nature preserve forest protects the blackbreasted puffleg, a rare type of tiny hummingbird.

About seven centimeters (2.75 inches) long and weighing just 10 grams (0.36 ounce), with black feathers on its breast but blue and violet ones on the rest of its body, depending on how the sunlight strikes them, the hummingbird has been declared the emblematic bird of Ecuador's national capital, but it is a threatened species.