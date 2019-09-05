Indigenous people from Ecuador's Amazon region stage a protest in Quito on Sept. 4, 2019, to demand that the government respect biodiversity and their rights. EFE-EPA/ROLANDO ENRIQUEZ

Representatives of Ecuador's indigenous peoples on Wednesday staged a sit-in before the National Assembly building in Quito to demand that authorities enforce local and international legislation protecting their rights and the country's environment.

Attired with plumes, straw belts, seed and bone collars, and with spears in hand, dozens of men and women with their faces painted - most of them from the Waorani tribe living in the Amazon region - participated in the demonstration at which they chanted slogans in their native languages "in defense of (their) land."