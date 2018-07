Photograph provided Jul 4, 2018 showing a painting displayed at the Camilo Egas art center in Quito, Ecuador, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Photograph provided Jul 4, 2018 showing a painting displayed at the Camilo Egas art center in Quito, Ecuador, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Photograph provided Jul 4, 2018 showing a painting displayed at the Camilo Egas art center in Quito, Ecuador, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The Ecuadoran Ministry of Culture this week re-opened the Camilo Egas art center in this capital, honoring the pioneer of the country's indigenous realism style.

The museum features one of the late Egas's most important modern collections, Ivete Celi, sub-secretary of the Ministry of Culture's Social Memory department, told EFE.