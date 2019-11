Some of the 530 artifacts returned to Ecuador, Quito, 5 November 2019.

Ecuador has recovered hundreds of historic artifacts thanks to a German man who inherited and voluntarily returned them.

In 2015 Josef Rettinger contacted the Ecuadorian embassy in Germany to find out where to send a collection of artifacts that his uncle, who lived in the Andean country between 1985-2005, gave to him.