Eriberto Gualinga, director of the documentary film "Helena Sarayakumanta" (Helena of Sarayaku), is interviewed on 27 July 2022 in Sarayaku, Ecuador. EFE/Jose Jacome

Helena Gualinga, the focal point of the documentary film "Helena Sarayakumanta" (Helena of Sarayaku) is interviewed by Efe on 25 July 2022 in Sarayaku, Ecuador. EFE/Jose Jacome

At the age of just 20, Helena Gualinga has become the voice of the Kichwa-speaking Sarayaku territory of the Ecuadorian Amazon and that people's "Kawsak Sacha" (Living Forest) philosophy.

Centered on the idea that human beings should live in harmony with nature, that worldview has been brought to the big screen in a documentary narrated by that young indigenous woman who is known in that remote region as "Ecuador's Greta Thunberg."