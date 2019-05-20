Considered to be the "Queen of Ecuador," the Virgin of Quinche is one of the country's most venerated Marian images and the focus of pilgrimages along with widespread devotion among this country's Catholic faithful that has been recognized in mosaic form at The Vatican.
The image of Mary is enthroned in an imposing sanctuary in the neo-Romanesque style erected at the beginning of the 20th century in this small Andean village near Quito, and the popular site was visited by Pope Francis in July 2015.