A 22 April 2022 photograph of Carlos Abad, a 25-year-old member of a team at the Department of Telecommunications Engineering at Quito's University of the Americas (UDLA) that has developed a prototype of a mind-controlled wheelchair. EFE/Jose Jacome

A 22 April 2022 photograph of Carlos Carrion, a professor of telecommunications engineering at the University of the Americas in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/Jose Jacome

A group of university students in Ecuador are perfecting a wheelchair prototype that moves in different ways when a user thinks about specific colors, a project aimed at improving the quality of life of paraplegics and quadriplegics.

Designed over the course of a year at Quito's University of the Americas (UDLA), this low-cost prototype uses a headband to gather neural impulses from a person's brain and sends that data on to a controller (small computer) for processing.