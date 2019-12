Ecuadorian air force Lts. Maria Cueva (L) and Jazmin Perez (2nd R) take part in a graduation ceremony for combat pilots at Manta air base in Manta, Ecuador, on Friday, Dec. 13. EFE-EPA/ARIEL OCHOA

Ecuadorian air force Lts. Maria Cueva (L) and Jazmin Perez (R) pose for a photo during their graduation ceremony as combat pilots at Manta air base in Manta, Ecuador, on Friday, Dec. 13. EFE-EPA/ARIEL OCHOA

Maria Cueva and Jazmin Perez made history Friday, becoming the first female combat pilots in the history of Ecuador's air force.

"The path in the armed forces is long, but this is a step that's been taken, a door opening, and tomorrow I want there to be many more women who make the journey," Lt. Cueva, 26, told Efe hours ahead of the graduation ceremony at Manta air base.