Ecuadorian actor Jose Pacheco has created a one-man play on vasectomy that serves as a platform for humorous yet biting observations about relations between the sexes, domestic violence and other touchy subjects.

For 80 minutes, Pacheco dons an array of hats, wigs, eyeglasses and other props to give life to eight different characters of both sexes and a variety of ages, though all of the action unfolds in a doctor's office.