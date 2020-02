A photo provided by the Jocotoco conservation foundation of a toucan in the Buenaventura reserve in the southwestern Ecuadorian province of El Oro. EPA-EFE/Leovigildo Cabrera /Jocotoco Foundation

A photo provided by the Jocotoco conservation foundation of a tayra in the Buenaventura reserve in the southwestern Ecuadorian province of El Oro. EPA-EFE/Leovigildo Cabrera /Jocotoco Foundation

A photo provided by the Jocotoco conservation foundation of a hog-nosed pit viper in the Buenaventura reserve in the southwestern Ecuadorian province of El Oro. EPA-EFE/Leovigildo Cabrera /Jocotoco Foundation

More than 700,000 trees, thousands of birds and countless amphibians and reptiles, as well as foxes, peccaries and other mammals, all coexist in southwestern Ecuador's Buenaventura reserve, which was once a massive grassland used for cattle ranching.

In 1999, the Jocotoco conservation foundation purchased an initial 200-hectare (490-acre) plot to protect the extremely rare El Oro parakeet, thus kicking off a "buena adventura" (good adventure) in successful reforestation.