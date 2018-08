An Ecuadorian figure skating champion who has won three South American competitions in a row practicing a sport that does not even have a federation in her country is now preparing to obtain her fourth title in Brazil.

Gabriela Palomeque - who brought home three gold medals from the championships disputed in Buenos Aires, Lima and Quito - is getting ready for the upcoming competition in October, which she plans to do to the tango stylings of Astor Piazzolla.