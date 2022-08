An indigenous woman displays her face painted with the pigment of the Wituk fruit in Sarayaku, Ecuador, on 26 July 2022. EFE/Jose Jacome

An indigenous woman displays her face painted with the pigment of the Wituk fruit in Sarayaku, Ecuador, on 26 July 2022. EFE/Jose Jacome

An indigenous woman displays her face painted with the pigment of the Wituk fruit in Sarayaku, Ecuador, on 26 July 2022. EFE/Jose Jacome

The Kichwa indigenous women of this community in the heart of Ecuador's Amazon rainforest credit adherence to the ancestral practice of painting their faces with pigment from Wituk and achiote has given them the strength to resist the onslaught of extractive industry that threatens their way of life.

For the inhabitants of Sarayaku, the forest is life itself, and they are resolved to spare no effort in defending Mother Earth.