Javier Carvajal, a researcher and professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador (PUCE), is shown in a laboratory in Quito, Ecuador, making Quito 1566, his recreation of a beer that was brewed by Franciscan monks in the 16th century. EFE/Jose Jacome

A researcher in Ecuador has successfully recreated South America's first beer, a product made in 1566 by friars at Quito's Basilica and Convent of San Francisco.

The key for Javier Carvajal, a researcher and professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador (PUCE) who spent almost half of his life on the project, was to use the same yeast in the fermentation process as those 16th-century monks employed.