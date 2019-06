Jesenia, a transgender woman, speaks to EFE while waiting for customers on June 6, 2019, on the streets of Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Monica Reyes, a transgender woman who has worked in prostitution for half of her life, is interviewed by EFE on June 6, 2019, in Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Monica Reyes, a transgender woman who has worked in prostitution for half of her life, waits for customers on June 6, 2019, on the streets of Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Transgender individuals and biological men in the sex workers' industry have joined with female prostitutes in Ecuador's capital to form a union that is a pioneer in the South American region.

The "Union of Sex Workers of Quito" brings together biological women and men and nearly 50 transgender persons who ply their trade at streets and parks in Ecuador's capital, with a primary goal of ending the invisibilization that the latter two groups are subjected to by society.