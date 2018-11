A view of the abandoned building of Hovrinskaya Hospital during dismantling in the Hovrino District of Moscow, Russia, Nov. 13, 2018 EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The demolition of an abandoned, unfinished Russian hospital started Tuesday after an unsuccessful Soviet project that began in 1980 failed to deliver a finished building, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The Hovrinskaya Hospital, locally referred to as "The Umbrella" due to its shape, has become an iconic place for those extreme urban explorers seeking uncanny experiences of abandoned spaces.