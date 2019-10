View of some of the 30 newly discovered coffins some 3,000 years old being presented on Oct 19, 2019, by the Egyptian government in the city of Luxor, said to be the most important discovery of its kind since the 19th century. EFE-EPA/Hanaa Habib

Closeup of one of the 30 newly discovered coffins some 3,000 years old being presented on Oct 19, 2019, by the Egyptian government in the city of Luxor, said to be the most important discovery of its kind since the 19th century. EFE-EPA/Hanaa Habib

Archaeologists open one of the 30 newly discovered coffins some 3,000 years old being presented on Oct 19, 2019, by the Egyptian government in the city of Luxor, said to be the most important discovery of its kind since the 19th century. EFE-EPA/Hanaa Habib

The Egyptian government presented Saturday a group of 30 sarcophagi more than 3,000 years old in the city of Luxor, the most important discovery of its kind since the 19th century in this archaeological treasure trove.

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani noted that the find of this group of tombs with their coffins and mummies is "one of the largest and most important" to have been discovered in its entirety since the end of the 19th century