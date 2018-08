Cattle vendors try to sell their wares ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival at a market in Ashmoun district, Manofiah, Egypt, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

A vendor checks his sheep ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival at a market in Ashmoun district, Manofiah, Egypt, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptians began preparations for the holy feast of Eid al-Adha as vendors started gathering on Wednesday in the markets, selling all kinds of sacrificial animals.

The festival commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as a sign of submission to Allah.