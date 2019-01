Egyptian security forces stand guard at the site where a police officer failed to defuse a bomb, near St. Mary and Abu Sefein Coptic Orthodox Church in Cairo's district of Nasr City, Egypt, Jan. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Laborers work outside the newly-constructed Coptic Nativity of the Christ Cathedral at the new administrative capital, located 30km east of Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

The Egyptian president was on Coptic Christmas Eve Sunday set to inaugurate a recently-constructed cathedral that would become the country's biggest, according to the state-run MENA news agency.

Abdel Fatah al-Sisi was set to inaugurate the Cathedral of the Nativity as well as the Al Fattah Al Alim mosque, both of which would be the biggest in Egypt, respectively, in the New Administrative Capital located about 30 kilometers (19 miles) to the east of Cairo.