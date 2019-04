Egyptian artist Fady Francis works on miniature statue at his home in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian artist Fady Francis shows a miniature statue (L) of Giuseppe Fortunino Francesco Verdi an Italian opera composer and the composer of Opera Aida at his home in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian artist Fady Francis works on a miniature statue of Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom at his home in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian artist Fady Francis is aiming to break a world record by creating 100 miniature caricatures of well-known people and historical figures with just a scalpel and some modeling clay in just one year.

The prolific artist, whose muses include Mother Theresa, Queen Elizabeth II and Albert Einstein, has spent the last nine months creating tiny but incredibly detailed figures made of modeling clay in a broad range of colors.