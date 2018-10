An Egyptian archaeologist works inside the Amir Altinbugha al-Maridani mosque at Al-Darb Al-Ahmar area in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi

Amid the clutter and energy of Cairo's old city, a restoration team from Egypt's ministry of antiquities worked on Sunday in the quiet halls of the 12th-century Mosque of Amir Altinbugha al-Maridani, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The ongoing preservation effort at the mosque is part of a collaboration between the Egyptian government, the European Union and the Aga Khan foundation, a nonprofit development organization.