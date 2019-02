A villager collects crops planted on the roof of a home, in Nagaa Oun, Beheira governate, west of Cairo, Egypt, 27 October 2018. EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Ragab Rabea, who was among the first residents to adopt rooftop-planting drive, collects crops planted on the roof of a home, in Nagaa Oun, Beheira governate, west of Cairo, Egypt, 27 October 2018. EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

The residents of a small village in northern Egypt have turned their fortunes around by transforming the precarious roofs of their homes into spaces for growing food as part of a self-sufficiency drive that has also created jobs, an epa-efe photojournalist reports.

Five years ago, the 200 houses making up Nagaa Oun in Beheira governate, west of the capital Cairo, were topped by straw roofs that did not withstand the harsher weather conditions, nor deter insects from getting inside homes.